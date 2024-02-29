Bradley Slater has been named to start as he notches up 50 Chiefs appearances. Photo / Photosport

Bradley Slater has been named to start as he notches up 50 Chiefs appearances. Photo / Photosport

The Gallagher Chiefs, like the other 11 DHL Super Rugby Pacific teams, will gather at Melbourne’s AAMI Park this weekend for the Super Round Melbourne.

The Chiefs will face the Brumbies on Sunday afternoon for their second match of the season.

Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan said his team were well aware of their opponent’s strengths.

“We know what we are coming up against this weekend with the Brumbies, who are one of the best teams in the competition,” McMillan said.

“They have a clear understanding of where their strengths lie and really play to them so we just have to be good enough to impose our own strengths against them.”

Sunday’s match will be a momentous occasion for Taranaki forward Bradley Slater, as he is set to celebrate his 50th match for the Chiefs.

The 25-year-old debuted for the team in 2019 and has become a core part of the team since that first game.

“It’s very special for me to play 50 games for the Gallagher Chiefs. The club has offered me a lot and I am very grateful to be a part of this team,” Slater said.

Joining Slater in the tight five this week are All Blacks lock Tupou Vaa’i as well as Ollie Norris, George Dyer and Manaaki Selby-Rickit.

Meanwhile, the loose forward trio of Samipeni Finau, Kaylum Boshier and captain Luke Jacobson will consolidate the forward pack.

In the midfield, Rameka Poihipi steps into second five alongside the experienced Anton Lienert-Brown.

In the midfield, Rameka Poihipi steps into second five-eighths alongside the experienced Anton Lienert-Brown.

The backline from round one remains unchanged with Etene Nanai-Seturo and Liam Coombes-Fabling on the wings and Shaun Stevenson at fullback.

“Early on in the season, we want to give our people legitimate opportunities to stake a claim for a jersey. Those that we have brought into the starting lineup have had really positive moments throughout the preseason so are duly rewarded this week,” McMillan said.

“That’s the beauty of our squad, there are a lot of very capable people who can step into positions when that opportunity presents itself. If you look at the balance of the squad though it is relatively unchanged with a lot of cohesion.”

The Chiefs’ round two game kicks off against the Brumbies at 4.05pm this Sunday at AAMI Park.

Gallagher Chiefs team to face the Brumbies

1. Ollie Norris

2. Bradley Slater

3. George Dyer

4. Manaaki Selby-Rickit

5. Tupou Vaa’i

6. Samipeni Finau

7. Kaylum Boshier

8. Luke Jacobson

9. Xavier Roe

10. Damian McKenzie

11. Etene Nanai-Seturo

12. Rameka Poihipi

13. Anton Lienert-Brown

14. Liam Coombes-Fabling

15. Shaun Stevenson

Reserves

16. Samisoni Taukei’aho

17. Jared Proffit

18. Reuben O’Neill

19. Naitoa Ah Kuoi

20. Simon Parker

21. Cortez Ratima

22. Josh Ioane

23. Daniel Rona

Unavailable for selection: Kaleb Trask, Emoni Narawa, Josh Lord, Gideon Wrampling, Quinn Tupaea.

