Auckland prop Sione Ahio is in line to make his debut off the bench for the Gallagher Chiefs on Saturday. Photo / Photosport

Two longstanding Gallagher Chiefs will celebrate their 50th game milestones on Saturday night when they face Moana Pasifika in Hamilton.

Counties Manukau winger Etene Nanai-Seturo who first ran out for the Chiefs in 2019 and Waikato prop Ollie Norris who debuted in 2020, are both part of the starting line-up for the match.

Gallagher Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan said the duo had been “integral members” of the team for several seasons.

“They both started as young men full of potential, and it has been a pleasure to see their personal growth and influence on the team flourish.

“To play 50 Super Rugby games is a significant milestone and we are eager to put in a performance that is befitting of their achievement and contribution to our club.”

Nanai-Seturo has already worn the black jersey in both Sevens and 15s, earning a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics with the All Blacks Sevens team and touring Japan with the All Blacks XV in 2023.

Norris also toured with the All Blacks XV last year after an impressive DHL Super Rugby Pacific season and has been a part of the Māori All Blacks since his debut in 2021 against Manu Samoa.

Ollie Norris in action for the Chiefs. Photo / Photosport

About playing Moana Pasifika, McMillan said the Pacific team were a “much-improved” side.

“We have seen they have a lot more consistency in their performances, particularly at set piece, whilst maintaining their ability to hurt teams physically on both sides of the ball.

“They have also shown some nice innovations in their attack, so we will be anticipating everything and assuming nothing.

“A highlight this week is rewarding players who have worked hard to get their first opportunity to play. We back our full squad and can’t wait to see them state their case for further inclusion, especially at home in front of our loyal supporters.”

For the Charity Round match, Auckland prop Sione Ahio is in line to make his debut off the bench, with Wallace Sititi and Peniasi Malimali getting their season debuts in the starting lineup.

Meanwhile, Rameka Poihipi, who scored a record-breaking try just eight seconds after kickoff when the teams last met, will take over the captaincy.

In an acknowledgement of the amazing work our first responders do for the community, the Waikato Police will face the Bay of Plenty Police as a curtain-raiser match.

The Gallagher Chiefs are raising funds for Gumboot Friday this week for Charity Round.

Gumboot Friday is an initiative created by I AM HOPE to provide counselling for under 25-year-olds. Fans can donate to the cause through the Givealittle page.

Gallagher Chiefs team to face Moana Pasifika

1. Ollie Norris**

2. Samisoni Taukei’aho

3. Reuben O’Neill

4. Jimmy Tupou

5. Tupou Vaa’i

6. Samipeni Finau

7. Simon Parker

8. Wallace Sititi

9. Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi

10. Damian McKenzie

11. Peniasi Malimali

12. Rameka Poihipi (captain)

13. Daniel Rona

14. Emoni Narawa

15. Etene Nanai-Seturo**

Reserves

16. Bradley Slater

17. Jared Proffit

18. Sione Ahio*

19. Naitoa Ah Kuoi

20. Kaylum Boshier

21. Cortez Ratima

22. Josh Ioane

23. Anton Lienert-Brown

*debut

**50th DHL Super Rugby Pacific / Gallagher Chiefs game

Unavailable for selection

Kaleb Trask, Malachi Wrampling, Josh Lord, Tyrone Thompson, Tom Florence, Luke Jacobson (All Blacks Rest) and Shaun Stevenson (All Blacks Rest).





Match Details

Waikato Police v Bay of Plenty Police - Kick off 4.05pm.

Gallagher Chiefs v Moana Pasifika - Kick off 7.05pm.





