Etene Nanai-Seturo scores a try for the Chiefs v Moana Pasifika in a Super Rugby Pacific pre-season game at Mt Smart Stadium. Photo / Alan Lee / www.photosport.nz

The Chiefs Rugby Club have announced the re-signing of 23-year-old Etene Nanai-Seturo for the 2023 Super Rugby season.

The Counties Manukau fullback made his debut for the Gallagher Chiefs in 2019 against the Highlanders, scoring two tries in his maiden appearance.

Nanai-Seturo is super excited to be staying and continuing his footy with the Gallagher Chiefs.

"Hamilton has been home for me for the last four seasons, it's always a special feeling running out in front of our families and supporters at FMG Stadium Waikato. I can't wait to see everyone there in the new year."

Gallagher Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan said Nanai-Seturo was arguably the most influential player in the Bunnings Warehouse NPC this year, up until his injury midway through the competition.

''So, it should come as no surprise that we are stoked to have him re-sign with the Gallagher Chiefs".

Nanai-Seturo attended St Kentigern College in Auckland where he was a standout on the field, being named in the 2017 New Zealand Schools team.

He then shifted his focus to sevens, winning a gold medal as part of the All Blacks Sevens team at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

In 2019 Nanai-Seturo made the New Zealand Under 20s side that travelled to Argentina for the World Rugby Under 20 Championships.

The postponement of the 2020 Olympics due to Covid-19 saw Nanai-Seturo return to Super Rugby Trans Tasman where he put in an impressive effort for the 2020 and 2021 seasons before returning to the All Blacks Sevens team to take home silver in Tokyo.

"With the game becoming very defence-focused, teams need players who can break defences down with speed, good feet, power and varied kicking game,'' McMillan said.

''Etene has all that and we look forward to see him lighting it up in Chiefs colours once again."