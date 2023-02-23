Jordie Barrett (Hurricanes) and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (Blues) shape up as key contributors for their respective Super Rugby Pacific teams this season. Photo / Photosport

Ahead of the Super Rugby Pacific season, Christopher Reive highlights two players to watch from the six New Zealand-based teams.

Blues

All Blacks watch: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

All big-name league stars generally draw plenty of attention when they make the switch to union, but this year that will be amplified for Tuivasa-Sheck with the World Cup approaching. It was frustrating to see him called into the All Blacks squad but rarely used in 2022 after showing constant improvements during the Blues campaign. He has the ability to be a game-changer with ball in hand, but that hasn’t really been seen in the 15-man game yet. All eyes are on him as the competition in the midfield ramps up.

Rising star: Sam Darry

Maximum effort is the best way to describe Sam Darry’s playing style. He moves well for a big man, backs himself in possession and gets stuck right into things defensively – making tackles and trying to turn the ball over at the breakdown. With the retirement of Luke Romano, minutes at lock have opened up for the Blues, and after what he showed in his minutes last season, Darry is a prime candidate to provide some impact when he returns from a knee injury.

Chiefs

All Blacks watch: Damian McKenzie

McKenzie being named at No 10 for the Chiefs’ opening-round tilt against the Crusaders is intriguing. There are All Blacks opportunities on the horizon at first five, and it seems McKenzie is going to push his case in the position. His best moments in Super Rugby have come at fullback; he’s shown glimpses of what he can do as a 10, but has been inconsistent in the role for the most part. Returning from a stint in Japan where he largely played at the back, it will be interesting to see how he slots back into the pivot role – and how long he stays there.

Rising star: Ollie Norris

Norris’ background in the loose forwards has put him in great stead to be an x-factor player in the Chiefs’ front row. While Aidan Ross sets the platform with his physicality in the starting loosehead prop role, Norris joins the fray in the later stages, bringing a strong scrummaging game as well as speed and ball skills you might not necessarily associate with a prop. Still just 23 years old, Norris continues to develop while consistently contributing to his team.

Crusaders

All Blacks watch: Joe Moody

Loosehead prop might not be one of the more glamorous positions in rugby, but it is going to be a role worth keeping track of in 2023. Moody returns after a battle with a ruptured ACL to resume his position as the leader of the Crusaders’ front row. In his absence, George Bower has emerged as a strong option, while Ethan de Groot (Highlanders) has made the No 1 jersey his own with the All Blacks. Moody, now 34, will be looking to re-establish himself as one of the country’s top looseheads with the World Cup approaching.

Rising star: Macca Springer

A star for Tasman in last year’s NPC campaign, Springer was upgraded from a development player to a first-teamer by the Crusaders and – with Will Jordan’s status still up in the air due to “a migraine-related condition” - has immediately earned a spot in the match day 23. The 19-year-old – yes, 19 – has been compared to the likes of Will Jordan and George Bridge. Capable on the wing or at fullback, he’s going to win some fans when Scott Robertson opts to inject him into the game.

Highlanders

All Blacks watch: Folau Fakatava

After suffering an ACL injury late last year, Fakatava has made a sooner-than-expected return during the preseason and should resume full activities as Aaron Smith’s backup from round one. Fakatava was an emergent star in 2022, earning himself an All Blacks call-up in the tightly contested race to back up Smith on the international stage. That battle will again be a storyline throughout the season, so look for Fakatava to maximise his opportunities.

Rising star: Thomas Umaga-Jensen

Injuries have been an issue for Umaga-Jensen, but with a clean bill of health in 2022 he was able to give a strong account of his abilities. The Highlanders midfielder strung together impressive performances in bunches last year and was one of the team’s biggest threats with his powerful running game. That should continue in 2023.

Hurricanes

Rising star: Ruben Love

Expected to get an extended run as the first-choice fullback after Jordie Barrett’s shift to second five-eighths, Love is one of many next-generation-type talents who has the potential and is in the right situation to have a breakout season. He’ll miss the opening round or two with a groin injury, but he will be one to watch upon his return – particularly as he can shift between fullback and first-five, which gives the Hurricanes the ability to tinker lineups.

All Blacks watch: Jordie Barrett

The talk that Barrett would rather play in the midfield has been a narrative for a while, and now he gets his chance at second five-eighths. He was deployed there at times in the 2022 season, then impressed when the All Blacks turned to him to don the No. 12 at the end of the year. Now, he’ll look to make the position his own ahead of the World Cup later in the year.

Moana Pasifika

All Blacks watch: Levi Aumua

Deservedly called into the All Blacks XV last year, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that Aumua is a bolter for the World Cup, particularly given the All Blacks’ midfield woes in 2022. Aumua is one of the most exciting players to watch in the competition, as he always runs the ball with an ‘all gas, no brakes’ mentality – forcing the opposition to make a play defensively and often putting his team on the front foot. He hasn’t shown the all-around ability of some other midfielders, but has shown glimpses and may be able to take another step in 2023.

Rising star: Lincoln McClutchie

Now with a year of Super Rugby under his belt, the onus is on McClutchie to put more of a stamp on the Moana Pasifika No. 10 jersey moving forward. He split time fairly evenly with veteran Christian Leali’ifano in 2022, but failed to really show his full potential as, like many on the roster, he got familiar with the demand and physicality of full-time rugby. He’s shown what he can do with Hawke’s Bay, and if he settles into his work he could make a statement.



