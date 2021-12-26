Summer reads: The sting of the century

The New Zealand Herald is bringing back some of the best premium stories of 2021. Today we take a look at Operation Trojan Shield.

Why Operation Trojan Shield is different to all the others

Law enforcement agencies from 16 different countries terminated Operation Trojan Shield in June, in which it was revealed that the FBI tricked suspected organised crime figures into using what they believed was an encrypted communications platform called Anom. Those using Anom believed their conversations could not be intercepted, but in reality, every single message was captured and shared among law enforcement.

More than 800 targets were arrested in the so-called "sting of the century" but Herald reporter Jared Savage went beyond the press conferences to dig into court documents and reveal the gang members, both here and overseas, alleged working together to control the drug trade in New Zealand.

Police allege this vessel was purchased by an organised criminal group to pick up drug shipments out at sea. The boat was among $3m assets seized in Operation Trojan Shield. Photo / NZ Police

Wanted: FBI charge NZ fugitive with distributing Anom devices

A New Zealander is alleged to have sold the secure 'Anom' encryption devices to members of the criminal fraternity, unwittingly distributing the digital network which the FBI secretly controlled.

The 41-year-old, believed to be on the run overseas, is also alleged to have imported methamphetamine, MDMA and cocaine into New Zealand.

New Zealander Shane Ngakuru is alleged by the FBI to have distributed the Anom encrypted devices to crime figures. Photo / AFP

Identities revealed of two Kiwis charged after global 'sting of the century'

The identities of the senior Comanchero and Waikato Mongrel Mob gang members alleged to be running the New Zealand branch of an international drug smuggling syndicate were revealed earlier this year by Savage.

The pair were arrested after the trove of intelligence from Operation Trojan horse was shared with New Zealand, and dovetailed with an ongoing police investigation into large-scale drug smuggling allegedly linked to the Comancheros motorcycle gang.

Josef Heart, left, and Junior Heart are alleged to be in control of the New Zealand branch of a global drug ring. Photo / Supplied

The 5-year hunt for Comancheros gang boss

Sitting in the sunshine at a Mt Maunganui cafe in 2017, sipping coffee with his mum, Duax Ngakuru looked like any other bloke on his summer break.

This trip was a homecoming for the 37-year-old Rotorua native, who had risen through the ranks of one of Australia's most notorious motorcycle gangs, the Comancheros, to allegedly become a major figure in the international drug trade.

Ngakuru was now based in Turkey, from where he operated beyond the reach of Australasian law enforcement as the Comancheros' "international commander".

From the moment he arrived in New Zealand on that trip, Ngakuru was under constant surveillance by detectives in the National Organised Crime Group.

As tempting as it was to arrest Ngakuru, the detectives involved felt they needed more time to build a case.

Four years later, they're trying to get him back.

