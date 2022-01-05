Summer reads: Terror in our midst

The New Zealand Herald is bringing back some of the best premium stories of 2021. Today we take a look at the New Lynn mall terror attack.

When news broke of shoppers being stabbed in a New Lynn supermarket, Herald journalists Sam Hurley and Jared Savage both had a sinking feeling. The pair had worked together since June 2017 to investigate an Isis supporter who wanted to commit a 'Lone Wolf' attack on New Zealand soil - Ahamed Aathill Samsudeen.

Just three weeks before the attack the Herald had published an exclusive story outlining Samsudeen's role in exposing a gap in terror laws.

The Isis sympathiser couldn't be charged as a terrorist because of a longstanding gap in New Zealand's counterterrorism laws, it was revealed.

The Crown sought to prosecute Samsudeen under the Terrorism Suppression Act 2002, but a High Court judge ruled that preparing a terrorist attack was not in itself an offence under the legislation.

On the day of the stabbings, Savage and Hurley were able to confirm the same individual had been shot dead by police, a story which the Herald broke online as the Prime Minister was holding a press conference about the terror attack.

They kept working on the fast-moving story over the coming days, initially hamstrung by suppression orders which prevented identifying Samsudeen by name until a legal challenge by the Herald succeeded.

Once the non-publication orders were lifted, the background work by Savage and Hurley meant the Herald was the first to publish the reason why Samsudeen was still able to live in New Zealand.

Auckland mall terrorist forged medical documents, boasted about duping immigration officials

Savage and Hurley continued to break stories about Samsudeen over the coming days including this exclusive scoop about how he forged medical records and witness statements to gain refugee status.

A former workmate of Samsudeen said he would boast about duping immigration officials.

"New Zealand Government don't know about my visa," the ex-colleague said the would-be terrorist told him.

"He was trying to say he was ripping off the New Zealand system. I think he was just bragging."

