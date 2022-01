New Zealand Summer Photo Competition: Week of January 10 - 16 14 Jan, 2022 04:00 PM Quick Read Brody Dolan makes a big splash at "the meeting of the waters" on the Waiwhakaiho River, New Plymouth. Photo / Rob Tucker

Brody Dolan makes a big splash at "the meeting of the waters" on the Waiwhakaiho River, New Plymouth. Photo / Rob Tucker

NZ Herald