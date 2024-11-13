“Several described the tension they experienced between having a public front as a health professional skilled in an emergency response and the private reality of being a vulnerable human like anyone else. One of the paramedics commented, ‘If you’re a human being and you’ve got feelings, how can you not be traumatised?’”

Lyra said two of the nine paramedics he interviewed had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and anxiety disorders, while others described symptoms consistent with PTSD and anxiety, such as flashbacks and nightmares, and said they avoided places where suicide deaths had occurred.

The cumulative emotional distress could lead to feelings of isolation and emotional disconnection from family and friends, with some paramedics withdrawing from social interactions to avoid “spreading trauma”, he said.

Lyra said the study participants would have liked more training in dealing with mental health crises and felt unprepared to deal with suicide callouts.

Most developed the skills they needed through “trial and error” experience while on duty due to the absence of suicide-related protocols for managing patients, he said.

“Paramedics found they needed different skill sets for mental health callouts than those they had learned in their emergency health training.

“In critical situations, the focus of paramedics is generally to stabilise vital signs and keep the patient alive using protocol-based approaches, whereas mental health situations require intuitive skills on how best to approach and de-escalate the situation.”

Lyra said those interviewed felt they were being required to “fill in the gaps” for a health system that was failing to adequately support those experiencing mental health crises.

“They were often surprised to find the people they transported to hospital were discharged without any apparent treatment plan in place. This left them feeling frustrated and helpless, particularly when they were called out to attend the same patient in subsequent shifts.”

Lyra said the study highlighted the risks that on-the-job exposure to suicide could pose to people’s mental health.

“Organisations that employ first responders really do need to be thinking about the impact of suicide callouts on their staff.”

Lyra’s research findings have been published in the international journal Paramedicine.

New Zealand police are starting to pull back from attending non-emergency mental health callouts, saying they have no choice but to do so because such work is cutting into their crimefighting duties.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.