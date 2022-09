Emergency services are currently on the scene of a sudden death that is being treated as unexplained in Sunnyvale, Auckland.

Police arrived at the scene on View Rd at about 12.30pm.

A police spokesperson said that at this stage the death is being treated as unexplained.

St John is also attending.

Cordons are in place.