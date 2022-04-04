An investigation is under way into a sudden death at a property in Christchurch this morning. Photo / NZME

An investigation is under way into a sudden death at a property in Christchurch this morning.

Police were called to the property on Wolcot St in Bromley at about 5pm on Monday.

A spokesperson said a scene guard was in place overnight and an examination is starting this morning.

They could not provide any further information at this stage.

It comes after the death of a mother and son at a house on the corner of Mona Vale Ave and Ayr St in Christchurch just before 6pm on Saturday.

A post mortem examination was carried out yesterday to try and establish their cause of death - and when they died.

The case has been referred to the Coroner.