The Onehunga pool centre where someone has suddenly died today. Photo / Google.

A person has suddenly died at a public swimming pool in Onehunga, Auckland this morning.

YMCA North confirmed a medical event had taken place at the Y Onehunga War Memorial Pool at around 8.30am, which resulted in a “member” passing away.

“Our priority is to support the close-knit Y Onehunga community – the family and friends of our member, and all of our members and staff, and we have closed the centre this morning in order to do so.

“We would like to express our deepest thoughts and sympathy to our member’s family and friends for their loss,” a spokesperson for the YMCA said.

Hato Hone St John confirmed it was notified of an incident in Onehunga this morning but directed further inquiries to police.

Police said it was in attendance at the scene in Onehunga and the death was not being treated as suspicious.

The Onehunga War Memorial Pool and Leisure Centre are managed by the YMCA and located in council-owned Jellicoe Public Park.







