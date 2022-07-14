The front of the Ponsonby house suffered extensive damage after a car crashed into it. Photo / Dean Purcell

The front of the Ponsonby house suffered extensive damage after a car crashed into it. Photo / Dean Purcell

A car has crashed into a house in the Auckland suburb of Ponsonby - injuring someone who was at the property.

Emergency services rushed to the scene on Sheehan St at 12.56pm.

Police told the Herald that a person who was at the home at the time suffered moderate injuries.

That person was currently being treated at the scene.

Onlookers and emergency services crew at the scene of the crash in Ponsonby. Photo / Dean Purcell

Police confirmed the driver of the car had also been taken to hospital for further assessment "as a precaution".

Before hitting the house, the car has gone onto the footpath and crashed through a white picket fence.

Police, ambulance and fire crew all attended the crash.

The scene around the badly damaged front of the house has been cordoned off with emergency tape. Photo / Dean Purcell

"There are no road closures," police said. "Enquiries are ongoing."

There are also lines workers for Vector on site.

More to come