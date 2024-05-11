An aurora australis danced across Aotearoa’s skies this morning to the delight of photographers nationwide. Video / WISP Media

A red sky at night is proving Kiwis’ delight as a second evening of aurora australis lights up the skies above New Zealand.

Clear skies have produced optimal viewing conditions tonight as the phenomenon dazzles stargazers.

Niwa said most regions will have clear skies tonight, which would bode well for seeing southern lights in the solar storm.

For those in Auckland, the weather agency said the best solution would be to look south.

Strong geomagnetic activity combined with cloudless skies made for perfect viewing of the cosmic event, last night which is difficult to see with the naked eye but is enhanced when viewed through cameras.

The aurora australis dazzles in the sky above Mt Cook on Saturday night. Photo / Aimee Steedman

The aurora australis phenomenon dazzles above the Cardrona River near Wanaka on Saturday night. Photo / George Heard

An aurora australis produced a sublime light show in the sky above Hawke's Bay on Saturday night. Photo / Paul Taylor

The aurora pictured in central Hawke's Bay on Saturday night. Photo / Paul Taylor

MetService meteorologist Clare O’Connor said the event was an uncommon sight for New Zealanders, but more so for those in the far north.

“In New Zealand, we’re not that far south and the closer you are to the poles the easier they are to spot. We do see the stronger ones, but to see them from Northland, that’s very uncommon.”

She said MetService had received dozens of stunning images of the aurora, which were enhanced by the lack of cloud cover for most of the country.

There have been many stunning aurora displays in the Northern Hemisphere over the last few hours!



As darkness nears in New Zealand, most regions have clear skies.



This bodes well for seeing the southern lights tonight as a G5 (extreme) solar storm continues. pic.twitter.com/PCHtI5bcZf — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) May 11, 2024

What is an aurora?

Auroras result from magnetosphere disruptions by solar wind, altering charged particle trajectories.

These particles then rise into the upper atmosphere, creating colourful displays.

O’Connor said hopeful watchers may be able to view the aurora again tonight, with little to no cloud cover expected for much of the North and South Islands.

“Unfortunately for the very deep south, like Invercargill, it might be a bit cloudier. Dunedin will hopefully escape the cloud, the other exception is Marlborough Sounds/Blenheim with it being a bit cloudier around there.”

“You’re best to go to an unobstructed view where you can see southward – most phones will have a compass if you’re not quite up to date with what north or south is, and ideally you want to leave the city lights behind you.”

An aurora australis produced a sublime light show in the sky above Hawke's Bay on Saturday night. Photo / Paul Taylor





Photographer finally captures aurora

Pōhara photographer Shelley Grell said she has been trying to capture the aurora for some time, first coming close a year ago but finally capturing it around 6.30am today.

“It needs to be a really strong geomagnetic storm for it to be visible up here,” she said.

“When I first tried capturing the aurora this time last year, I missed the peak of it and only got a little splash of pink. Then there were no curtains, no strobes that you could see further south, and I couldn’t see it to the naked eye.”

Views of the aurora, such as this one in Queensberry, Otago, were enhanced by a lack of cloud cover for most of the country. Photo / Eliot Drake

An aurora australis produced a sublime light show in the sky above. Photo taken at Strath Taieri in Otago Photo / Supplied

Grell said with her first attempt she could only see the aurora in monochrome and had to enhance the images on her computer.

“I’ve seen lots of photos of it, I’ve seen the Northern Lights videos too, but I’ve never been there. But this morning’s aurora was completely different. I could see everything in full colour. It was very exciting. And to actually see it with the naked eye, that was just incredible.”

The aurora australis phenomenon dazzles above the Cardrona River near Wanaka on Saturday night. Photo / George Heard

Rinshu Jaiswal Nerkar captured the aurora from her Auckland home, saying she was aware of the forecast aurora but did not expect to see it from the middle of the city.

“When my eyes adjusted to the dark I saw a pink glow in the southern sky and immediately knew that it was an aurora. I grabbed my phone and started taking shots. It was a sight I will never forget. I am an aurora chaser for life now,” she said.

Transpower issues Grid emergency notice

The rare event comes as Transpower has issued a “grid emergency” notice due to a severe storm in space.

A spokesperson for the agency, which operates the New Zealand power grid, said a geomagnetic storm is likely to affect Earth over this weekend because of significant solar activity.

“G4 [severe] level events are rare, with only three having been observed this solar cycle since December 2019. Our control rooms are monitoring the event,” the spokesperson said.

At this stage, the spokesperson said they do not anticipate any impact on New Zealand’s electricity supply to consumers.







