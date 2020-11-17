Strong winds cause caravan to tip in Otago

Photo / Bevan Conley

A caravan has tipped over in high winds near Middlemarch.

A Middlemarch fire crew was called to the intersection of State Highway 87 and Moynihans Ln at 11.06am.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said a vehicle and caravan, which had tipped over onto its side, were blocking both lanes of the state highway.

"It's quite windy up there, I believe,'' she said.

There were no injuries.

Police are advising motorists travelling through the Middlemarch area to take extra care, as strong winds are impacting driving conditions.

No one was trapped or injured after the caravan tipped, however the road was partially blocked, they said.

Motorists are asked to avoid or delay travel if possible.