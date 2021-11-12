Strong wind, heavy rain forecast for Taihape

MetService Wellington weather: November 13th.

Strong winds and heavy rain have been forecast for the Taihape area.

MetService has issued a strong wind watch from 9pm Friday until 6am Saturday, with north to northwest winds possibly approaching severe gale at times in exposed places. The watch covers Taihape and the ranges of Hawke's Bay.

A heavy rain watch has been issued for areas including Taihape, Taumarunui, North Taranaki, Waitomo and the Taupo region south of Turangi. For a period from 3am to 5pm Saturday rainfall may approach warning criteria.