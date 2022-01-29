Seen in the night skies over Auckland on Saturday night. Photo / Visha Chand

Are they UFOs flying over Auckland or Elon Musk's SpaceX Starlink satellites?

Aucklander Visha Chand sent the Herald images and video he took of the string of bright lights in the night skies he saw last night.

"Shown in the night sky over Auckland on 29 Jan 2022 around 10pm," Chand said.

"Just wondering if anyone else saw it?"

A person told the Herald: "Camping at Raglan and there's 27 flowing lights in an arc going through the sky. All in the same direction. Never seen anything like it before".

Earlier this month, similar images also likely to belong to Elon Musk's space venture were shared by night owl Northlanders.

Images and video from residents in Dargaville and Warkworth showed an ordered line of bright lights in the night sky.

On January 7, Space.com reported the launch of SpaceX's first Falcon 9 rocket of the year, sending a new stack of Starlink satellites into orbit from Florida in the United States.

Starlink has launched several chains of up to 60 satellites in recent years, offering broadband from above via the network of low-Earth orbiting satellites.

In May last year, the Herald reported a "mysterious string of lights" spotted in the sky above Auckland which later turned out to be Musk's satellites.

These satellites have been spotted with the naked eye travelling over New Zealand previously, including sightings last March.