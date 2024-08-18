A Pahīatua local said the rain started last night and it was still raining heavily this morning.

She said blocked drains and rising creek levels were to blame for the high water levels, and locals were out this morning attempting to remedy the issues.

Heavy rain has caused the town of Pahīatua near Palmerston North to flood.

Photos showed water creeping into homes on residential streets.

According to the New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi’s website, Pahīatua Track was forced to close due to fallen trees and slips.

Residential streets in Pahīatua were flooded due to the heavy rain.

The website reported the road closed at 5.52am and said will be closed “until further notice”.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said 40 to 60mm of rain has fallen already today, and more is due this afternoon.

“From midday onwards, through to this afternoon and evening, there is another wave of wet weather coming through.”

This is due to a rain band that is sweeping up the country from the east.

Makgabutlane said there are a “number of fronts that are in play and are bringing wild weather to various areas”.

She said a rain band sitting off the east of the country will move over at around midday, bringing thunderstorms, heavy rain and gusty winds to much of the North Island.

Keep an eye on the skies today where thunderstorms could be in the mix🌩️



For Northland, Auckland, Waikato, and the Bay of Plenty, they might bring some gusty winds💨 pic.twitter.com/eDtAEQWU6P — MetService (@MetService) August 17, 2024

For Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Coromandel Peninsula, western Bay of Plenty (including Rotorua), and general western districts from around Raglan to Kapiti, as well as eastern Bay of Plenty, there is a persistent moderate chance of thunderstorms into the early evening.

Additionally, there is a chance that a few thunderstorms in the areas of Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Coromandel Peninsula, and the western Bay of Plenty might become severe with dangerous wind gusts exceeding 110 km/h.

The Tararua Range is under a heavy rain warning which is due to end at 10pm. MetService is reporting 60 to 90mm of rain will fall on top of what has already fallen.

Further south, a heavy rain watch will come into force for Wellington at 1pm today. MetService is warning residents that thunderstorms “are possible” and rain amounts may reach “warning criteria”.

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.







