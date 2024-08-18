For Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Coromandel Peninsula, western Bay of Plenty (including Rotorua), and general western districts from around Raglan to Kapiti, as well as eastern Bay of Plenty, there is a persistent moderate chance of thunderstorms into the early evening.
Additionally, there is a chance that a few thunderstorms in the areas of Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Coromandel Peninsula, and the western Bay of Plenty might become severe with dangerous wind gusts exceeding 110 km/h.
The Tararua Range is under a heavy rain warning which is due to end at 10pm. MetService is reporting 60 to 90mm of rain will fall on top of what has already fallen.
Further south, a heavy rain watch will come into force for Wellington at 1pm today. MetService is warning residents that thunderstorms “are possible” and rain amounts may reach “warning criteria”.