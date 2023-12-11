A man was hit by a drifting car in Hamilton over the weekend. Video / MY GREAT Adventure / Facebook

Police are hunting for a white BMW after a double-stabbing during an illegal street race connected to a large gathering in Hamilton at the weekend.

The pair suffered moderate to serious injuries after the incident at 12.30am on Sunday on State Highway 27 near Matamata, a police spokesperson said.

The double stabbing came just hours after a large illegal street gathering in Hamilton that same night.

Hamilton City Area Commander Inspector Will Loughrin earlier said police were investigating the violent incident that was connected to those taking part in the illegal street races.

More than a dozen people were arrested and over 200 infringement notices issued after more than 1000 street racers caused havoc at the event which brought traffic to a standstill.

During the illegal meet a baby was found in a car driven by teenagers from elsewhere in the Waikato to attend the gathering, while a bystander was hit by a drifting car and flung into the air.

Today police were appealing for information into the late-night attack.

“Inquiries into the full circumstances of what occurred during this incident are ongoing, and a number of items were seized from the scene to assist with our investigations,” the spokesperson said.

“The other people involved are believed to have been travelling in a white BMW sedan.”

Police are asking anyone with information that may assist their investigation, or of a white BMW sedan leaving the area around the time of the stabbing, to come forward and share footage and photos.

Footage has emerged of a young man being flung through the air after he was struck by a car skidding at an illegal street meet.

Yesterday Hamilton City Area Commander Inspector Will Loughrin said more than 1000 anti-social road users blocked roads and exhibited unsafe driving behaviours across Waikato on Sunday night.

In one car a baby was found being driven by a group of teenagers who had travelled from outside the district to be at the event.

Loughrin said there were a number of children brought to the illegal meet.

Seven people were arrested for excess breath alcohol levels, two for disorder, one for driving while suspended, one for a breach of a home detention order, and another had an existing warrant out for their arrest.









As well as the traffic notices, a number of infringement notices were issued to bystanders who were drinking alcohol within liquor ban areas.

“There were numerous instances of people blocking intersections – both pedestrians and vehicles – a number of vehicles with no number plates and people wearing balaclavas in direct attempts to hide their identities, and people seen hanging out of windows of cars driven at speed,” he said.

While it was pleasing that the gatherings of people and vehicles dispersed upon police attendance, Loughrin said their behaviour was hugely concerning and put countless people at risk.

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.



