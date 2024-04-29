Crews battle fires Tūrangi house, Canterbury bus overnight

Six fire trucks, two water tankers and two support vehicles attended the Turangi fire. Photo / File

Six fire trucks, two water tankers and two support vehicles attended the Turangi fire. Photo / File

Fire crews have extinguished a burning house bus in Canterbury and a Tūrangi house overnight.

Fenz southern shift manager Blair Walklin said crews were first called to the Canterbury house bus fire - on Lawford Rd in West Melton - just before 1.30am.

Crews from West Melton, Wigram, Kirwee and Rolleston responded.

The bus was well involved in fire on arrival and crews spent until around 3.10am putting out the blaze, Walklin said.

Crews in the North Island were then called to a house on fire near Turangi around 3am.

Crews from Tūrangi, Southern Lakes and Taupō responded, finding the house well involved on arrival, according to northern shift manager Garreth Lewis.

A second alarm was raised, with six fire trucks, two water tankers and two support vehicles required at the peak of the blaze.

The fire has been extinguished but firefighters are still dampening down hotspots.

A fire investigator will attend this morning, Lewis said.

Nobody was reported to be inside in either fire.



