Northland youth can have their say on developing a youth strategy for the region that looks at all aspects of their life, including health, education and recreational needs. Photo / 123rf

Northland youth past and present can have their say on developing a youth strategy for Te Tai Tōkerau.

Tai Tōkerau Youth24 consultation is now open to all 12 to 24-year-olds in Northland, and to those who grew up in Northland and are now living away to study or work.

The consultation, which closes on May 10, is from a group of government and iwi/Māori leaders who want feedback from young people, taitamariki to help develop a youth strategy.

The feedback provided will help the regional social wellbeing governance group make a plan about where to put resources and effort.

The group want parents, caregivers and whānau to support this initiative and encourage young people they are in contact with to complete the questionnaire and join in a focus group discussion as what they have to say is important.

Taitamariki can answer an anonymous questionnaire through https://upsidettt.co.nz/. Some schools, youth and community agencies will also run focus groups and provide feedback. The questionnaire will take about 20 minutes and there is more detailed information on the website.

The group is made up of regional managers from government agencies, alongside a representative nominated by Te Kahu o Taonui iwi chairs collective in Northland/Te Tai Tōkerau.

Bodies involved include the Ministry of Social Development Te Manatū Whakahiato Ora; Oranga Tamariki Ministry for Children; the Ministry of Education Te Tāhuhu o te Mātauranga; Police Ngā Pirihimana o Aotearoa; Ara Poutama Aotearoa Department of Corrections; Te Puni Kōkiri Ministry of Māori Development and Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora.

The governance group has made young people a priority, recognising there is an opportunity to improve the support, wellbeing and pathways for them. Taitamariki (teenagers) have different needs and challenges as they grow and develop and as they transition from intermediate to high school, go on to further education or training, get a job and live independently.

Members of the governance group are leaders who have shared responsibility for the development, funding and delivery of services and programmes. They also support activities in local communities and want to do what they can to promote a healthy youth culture across the region.

The group want to support young people to develop knowledge and skills, feel safe and secure, be healthy, feel connected to their culture and their community, have opportunities to be active, develop interests, be creative and celebrate, transition to independence and have access to support, if needed.

The group want to hear from young people directly to understand better how things are for them, across the full age range from 12 to 24 and what it is like living in their community.

The members also want to know what is going well, what is helpful and supportive and what is not, where there are challenges, barriers or gaps and where improvements need to be made and key areas where effort and focus should be directed identified.

They want to know what do young people look forward to and what worries them about the future and what they think is important to include in the strategy.