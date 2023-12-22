The Maryann Residential Care Home and Hospital's new wing officially opened on Thursday, December 14. Photo / Alyssa Smith

AgeCare Central’s Maryann Residential Care Home and Hospital in Stratford now has a new hospital wing.

On Thursday, December 14, Stratford District Mayor Neil Volzke formally opened the new wing in front of invited guests and residents.

The building is owned by AgeCare Central, which itself is owned by the Marire Trust, a charitable trust for the people of Stratford formed by doctors Bill and Doris Gordon and their families.

Stratford mayor and former AgeCare Central chief executive Neil Volzke officially opens the hospital wing at Maryann Residential Care Home and Hospital. Photo / Alyssa Smith

AgeCare Central owned the Maririe Home, which operated for 54 years before it was closed and sold last year. The funds from the sale went towards the hospital wing extension.

A board in the new hospital wing at Maryann Residential Care Home and Hospital displays the names of sponsors. Photo / Alyssa Smith

The wing was estimated to cost just under $4 million, but Covid-19-related price increases added an extra $1.5m. The main contractors were New Style Homes, owned by Mike Childs Builders, with the architectural work completed by Scott Ferguson from Jackson Architects.

At the official opening, AgeCare Central chief executive Jo Russ said hospital staff and board members were excited the wing was finished.

AgeCare Central board member Michael Walsh and chief executive Jo Russ at the official opening. Photo / Alyssa Smith

“A big thank you has to go to our supporters and main sponsors Taranaki Electricity Trust and the Marire Trust. I feel grateful for those who helped make this project a reality.”

She says the project was a team effort, with the Kings Theatre TET hosting a movie night and the local Lions clubs banding together for the Grass Roots to World Stage fundraising event.

“I’d also like to thank the supporters of these fundraisers. Your contribution helped get us to where we are today.”

Jo said the result is a culmination of hard work, “grit’, and bricks and mortar.

“It’s great to have this new facility for the community.”

One of the new rooms in the Stratford Maryann Residential Care Home and Hospital's new hospital wing. Photo / Alyssa Smith

The new building features three bathrooms and 18 bedrooms, each containing a hospital-grade bed, a reclining seat, an overhead lifting system, over-bed tables and a side table. The rooms cost $12,000 to furnish, with funds given to AgeCare Central by local families and community organisations.

Ron Thompson originally owned Maryann Rest Home before AgeCare Central purchased it in 2008. Ron was at the official opening and said he was happy the project was complete.

“I’d come down and watch the progress. Seeing it finished now, the one word that comes to mind is joy. This building is a credit to the people who worked on it.”

Ron said he started Maryann to give the senior citizens a place to live and be cared for.

“As my parents grew older, I understood what older people needed by watching them. I approached Josie O’Connor to be the matron as she had a passion for old people and helping them. The name Maryann is a tribute to my late wife, Maryann.”

AgeCare Central board member Michael Walsh also spoke at the event.

“This will have everything people need in one site. It’s an amazing facility for the future. A big thank you has to go to our chairman Peter McDonald, who sadly can’t be here today, and to Jo, who was a driving force behind this project.”

Stratford mayor Neil Volzke tries out the overhead lifting system. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Stratford mayor and former AgeCare Central chief executive Neil Volzke officially opened the venue. He said the new hospital wing is fantastic.

“It’s been integrated into the facility perfectly. It looks like it’s been here all along.”

Neil said the new building is an investment for the community.

“I’d like to thank the people who made this possible. It’s great for this facility to be open and long may it continue.”

AgeCare Central chief executive Jo Russ and Stratford mayor and former AgeCare Central chief executive Neil Volzke. Photo / Alyssa Smith



