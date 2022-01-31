The Marire rest home will close in May, but the legacy will live on, says AgeCare Central board chairman Peter McDonald. Photo / Supplied

"The Marire legacy has always been about caring for our people in our community. It's not about bricks and mortar, so while the building is closing, the Marire philosophy isn't ending, but will continue on in Stratford for generations to come."

AgeCare Central board chairman Peter McDonald says the board has had to make the "very tough decision" to close the Marire rest-home facility on May 1 this year.

Residents, whanau and staff were told of the board's decision on Monday, he says.

AgeCare Central chief executive Jo Russ says staff are working with the facility's 17 residents and their families to arrange for their care to be continued at either AgeCare Central's other aged care facility in Stratford, Maryann, or any other suitable facility in the area.

"We are also working through what this news means for staff who are affected by the board's decision. We appreciate it is an emotional time for all involved and are focused on making sure everyone has the support and information they need."

It was important to make sure residents, whanau and staff were informed of the decision as soon as possible, she says.

"While we appreciate it wasn't the news they wanted to hear, once a decision was made by the board, it was important they heard it straight away. The doors aren't closing tomorrow, there are still three months until that point, and we will work with everyone to make the transitions as seamless as possible."

Peter says the Marire Home and its 7204-square-metre land has been sold to a local businessperson who plans to develop the site in the future.

The name Marire will not disappear when the facility closes, he says.

"There are plans in place to bring the name over to Maryann in some way, and to ensure the name Marire continues to stand for high-quality aged care in our community."

The original plan has been to keep both sites running until planned extension work on the Maryann site was completed so the two facilities could be merged, says Helen Jones, AgeCare Central finance manager.

"However, that has no longer been possible as Covid-related lockdowns and border closures have impacted both our ability to employ enough qualified nurses to staff the two sites, as well as caused substantial delays and cost increases to our building plans."

The national nursing shortage isn't improving any time soon, she says, and the issue is compounded by border closures preventing nurses from other countries filling the roles.

Currently, the Maryann facility, which includes a rest home, hospital wing and a dementia wing has a maximum occupancy of 48, but the total number of people AgeCare Central cares for is far greater than that, says Peter.

"AgeCare Central provides community care for over 140 people in their homes across central Taranaki. It is through that care, as well as the care provided at Maryann now, and in the future, that will ensure the legacy of Marire will continue to be part of everyday life in Stratford."