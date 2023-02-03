Mike Davey (left), Peter McDonald, Michael Walsh and Neil Volzke in front of the build. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Peter McDonald, chairman of AgeCare Central Ltd, says building work on a new hospital wing for Stratford’s Maryann Rest Home and Hospital is progressing well with the finished result guaranteed to benefit the Stratford community for generations to come.

“The finished result will provide the community with a modern facility that will provide top-quality healthcare.

“It is quite unique in the fact that the entire facility is 100 per cent owned by the people of Stratford. I doubt there is another provincial town in New Zealand that owns its own hospital, rest home, dementia and retirement village so it really is something to be proud of.”

AgeCare Central is itself owned by the Marire Trust, a charitable trust left to the people of Stratford by doctors Bill and Doris Gordon and their families.

AgeCare Central also owned the Marire Home, which was closed and sold last year, with the funds going to the new build. Marire Trust chairman Michael Walsh says the new development is a positive mood.

“The new hospital wing will allow Stratford’s senior citizens to receive care on one site. The Marire name will still be associated with the care of our elderly in Stratford.”

Peter says the AgeCare Central board, which consists of himself, Michael Walsh, Doug Robinson and Marilyn Walsh, is pleased the building work is now underway.

“It has presented some very challenging situations along the way. The total project was originally budgeted at a little under $4 million. Covid-19-related cost increases added an extra $1.5 million on top of that figure.”

Peter says it is thanks to financial support from the Taranaki Electricity Community Trust (TET) and the Marire Inc Board that the project can go ahead.

“They have both been very supportive of this project.”

TET chairman Mike Davey says it has invested almost $6 million with AgeCare Central.

“I believe we have a social responsibility to make investments like this. We have an ageing population in New Zealand. It’s important to have local age-care facilities in Stratford. Families and their loved ones would have to travel otherwise and that’s not fair to the elderly or their loved ones. I’m a huge supporter of our investment into AgeCare Central Ltd.”

Peter says supporting local businesses is important to the board, with work undertaken by local tradespeople whenever possible.

“Mike Childs Builders is the main contractor.”

The board’s next challenge is raising the funds to furnish and equip the 18 new rooms once they’re completed, says Peter.

“Each room will cost $12,000 and the board are appealing to service clubs and local families who may wish to contribute. We are hoping to be in the new extension by the end of this year.”

Stratford District Mayor Neil Volzke, who was the chief executive of AgeCare Central until early 2020, says the project is great news for the Stratford community as a whole.

“It is a very significant investment in the provision of healthcare services that will benefit not only future residents, but also through the employment opportunities it provides and the long-term money it will inject back into the community.”

He says there is a growing demand to provide hospital-level and dementia care within all communities and the increased bed numbers at Maryann Rest Home will help address this shortfall.

"I've always held the view that when people need to move into care facilities, it is really important they can remain in the same town they were living in. This means that families can easily support and visit them without having to travel."
















