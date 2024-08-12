Advertisement
Stratford District Citizen Award recipients celebrated at formal presentation

Ilona Hanne
By
2 mins to read
Mayor Neil Volzke (back row, second from left) with the honoured citizens (back, from left) Kieran Best, Peter McDonald, Achim Hanne and (front, from left) Rawiri Mako, Ellie Brady, Gloria Corkill and Murray Fawcett. Photo / Ann Coles Photography

Seven more worthy people have been added to “an illustrious list”, said Stratford Mayor Neil Volzke last Tuesday, as he welcomed people to this year’s Stratford District Citizen Awards ceremony.

“We are now in the 34th year of these awards and in the years that have passed, we have created an illustrious list of winners, to which we add only a few worthy people each year. Just eight years ago we presented our 100th award.”

Members of the committee tasked with selecting the award recipients from the nominations received were spoilt for choice this year, he said.

“We had a good number of nominations and among them were some really strong candidates. From those nominated, the selection panel evaluated the nominees against the eligibility and selection criteria, which includes aspects of leadership, inspiration, longevity, dedication and commitment to their cause.”

The seven 2024 recipients had all made a clear contribution to the district, he said.

“They each have made a considerable sacrifice of personal time to support the well-being of our community and each one of them has met the selection criteria by demonstrating a strong mix of those traits.”

This year, the selection committee had chosen two people, Ellie Brady and Achim Hanne, to receive youth awards; four people, Kieran Best, Gloria Corkill, Murray Fawcett and Rawiri Mako to receive a citizens award; and one person, Peter McDonald, to receive an outstanding citizen award.

None of the seven recipients, said the mayor, could have done all they did without the support of their family and friends, many of whom were present on August 6.

“Tonight is obviously a special occasion for the recipients, but it is also a special occasion for your families, friends and supporters. I’d like to take this opportunity to acknowledge and thank you all for the part that you have played in supporting the achievements of these people.”

Neil then introduced each of the 2024 recipients in turn, with a pre-recorded interview with each recipient being played on a large screen before they were called up to receive their award.

After the presentations, whānau and friends were invited to join the recipients for a light supper as they celebrated their awards.

Ilona Hanne is a Taranaki-based journalist and news director who covers breaking and community news from across the lower North Island. She has worked for NZME since 2011.

