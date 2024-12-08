“Police are making inquiries to establish what occurred and identify the couple,” a police spokesman said.

“We would like to hear from anybody who may be able to assist us.”

A description of the couple: The woman appeared 30-40 years old with shoulder-length blonde hair. The man was wearing a long-sleeve jacket with a hood over his head. He also had black knee-length shorts with a Nike logo on the right thigh, police said.

They were in a white older-model van with tinted windows.

The van had a red stripe around its base.

"We are asking anyone who sees a vehicle or couple matching this description to call police via 111," the spokesman said.

“If it’s after the fact, please update us online now or call 105.

“Please reference the file number 241205/5893.”

Blenheim gets spate of attempted child abduction reports

In a separate incident last month, Whitney Primary School, also in Blenheim, reported an attempted child abduction involving one of its students.

The school alleged a woman had tried to lure its pupil into her vehicle as the pupil was walking to school.

Another parent who was nearby helped the [pupil] and supported them to get to school. They are now safe at home," the school said.

"Please know that we are doing all we can to keep your tamariki safe while they are at school."

Police were unable to substantiate the school’s report, Stuff said.

A police spokesman told the Marlborough Express child abductions were extremely rare in New Zealand and when they did happen they were usually related to custody.

“We understand, however, that any report of a suspicious approach is very concerning,” police told the paper.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.