Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle, named in the Coral Sea, is expected to track southeast towards New Zealand lying just to the north on Sunday. There is uncertainty about the exact track Gabrielle takes from then. Photo / MetService

The next tropical cyclone threatening New Zealand has been named: Gabrielle - and it’s expected to thrash the country early next week.

The Australia Bureau of Meteorology named the cyclone this afternoon, as MetService expected it to bring severe weather to the upper North Island from Sunday onwards.

MetService said there was uncertainty about where the cyclone would track from then.

Meteorologists have warned the tropical cyclone, which is likely to form in the Coral Sea between New Caledonia and Australia within a day, could unleash a month’s worth of rain in just days.

Auckland Emergency Management (AEM) controller Rachel Kelleher said there would be a “settled run” of weather in the city this week.

She said people should use this break in the weather to clean up from last week’s flooding and prepare for possible severe weather this weekend.

Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle named in the Coral Sea & is expected to track southeast towards Aotearoa New Zealand lying just to the north of us on Sunday. There is uncertainty about the exact track that Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle takes from then. More https://t.co/KjoElHzbIN ^L pic.twitter.com/Fyk48qIk9V — MetService (@MetService) February 8, 2023

Niwa meteorologist Ben Noll said the storm would be more than an average low-pressure system and would be “quite impactful”.

“It’s going to come pretty close to New Zealand, now in terms of the exact track, say just to the west of the North Island or just to the east of the North Island.

“That’s the kind of detail that is going to be refined in the coming days and that detail will actually mean a lot as to which regions see the most hazardous weather,” said Noll.

“I would describe it as above-average confidence that the system will move into the New Zealand region.”

🚨🌀#BreakingNews: Tropical Cyclone #GABRIELLE is named by @BOM_au.



It's forecast to rapidly become a Severe Tropical Cyclone within the next 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/cVLBoIvPOJ — WeatherWatch.co.nz (@WeatherWatchNZ) February 8, 2023

Noll said the country, especially flood-ravaged regions such as Auckland, Northland and the Coromandel, could be dealing with a large amount of rain given the system has emerged in the tropics.

“When you’re talking about a system that was once in the tropics you could be talking about a month’s worth of rain or more. That does depend on the forward speed, how fast the system is moving and what part of the country it moves into,” he said.

Noll said there is potential for powerful winds strong enough to do damage.

He also said the storm would cause rough seas despite whether it would track over the country or not.

At NIWA, we're fortunate to operate NZ’s only ensemble forecast system.



This home baked modelling allows us to better understand scenarios.



Most outcomes support major impacts. But not all.



Message: while odds are growing for major impacts, there's still uncertainty. pic.twitter.com/GafXmuAkli — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) February 7, 2023

MetService meteorologist Peter Little said the cyclone would “absolutely” head towards New Zealand but also said it was too early to say if it would track over the country or if it would be further away.

Various weather models currently show that the cyclone’s centre will track over the top of the North Island.

“The system is expected to track southeastwards, there are some differences in how quickly it is brought southeastwards and whether it will be near the country or whether it will be a little bit further away but certainly there is a risk of further heavy rain for northern parts of the country from very late on Sunday into Tuesday,” said Little.

“We’re monitoring very closely obviously because even a small amount of rain for some of the areas recently hit by flooding could cause problems.”

A low over the Coral Sea is expected to develop into a Tropical Cyclone, then move southeastwards towards NZ. It may bring severe weather to northern parts of the country from Sunday onwards https://t.co/ePtVj8v6Kx ^PL pic.twitter.com/Iw7GGgbUQr — MetService (@MetService) February 7, 2023

Little said even a small change in the cyclone’s position or intensity over the next few days would have a large impact on where the system would end up.

“A very small change in the next couple of days could end up with a different picture,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hauraki Gulf Weather tweeted that the storm could be historical if it were to form and said it would bring dangerous winds with it.

“All main global models apart from the Chinese brings a strong extra-tropical cyclone into the upper North Island late Monday. With over five days out, things can still change, so this is still early guidance but the trend remains concerning,” said the forecaster.