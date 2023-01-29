Flooding at Diocesan School for Girls in Epsom, Auckland. Photo / Supplied

A small number of schools and kura in Auckland have suffered significant damage from the stormy weather and are being offered support, the Education Ministry says.

Schools are due to resume class this week or next week and decisions about opening will be made by the Board of Trustees at each school or kura.

“The majority of schools and kura have indicated they are not affected or only have minor damage,” said Sam Fowler, Ministry of Education Head of Property.

Fowler said the ministry’s property team and emergency response co-ordinators have been in contact with the small number of schools and kura who have suffered significant damage, to provide any support required.

He said school leaders had done a great job responding to a “very challenging weather event”.

“We’ll have a clearer understanding, once the schools and kura affected have worked through the impact of any damage caused, as to whether any are unable to open for onsite learning as planned.”

The ministry says the best information for parents and whānau will come from schools themselves via their websites or Facebook pages.