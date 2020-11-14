Stolen car flees police and crashes in Henderson, West Auckland

The crash occurred in the West Auckland suburb of Henderson. Photo / Google Maps

A stolen car has fled police in the West Auckland suburb of Henderson ending in a crash on a residential lawn.

A police spokeswoman said they received a report at 11.25am that a speeding car was "driving dangerously" on Tango Place.

When police arrived the driver failed to stop when signalled to do so and drove away, she said.

A moment later, the silver car collided with a power pole and rolled on Pomaria Rd.

The four occupants of the car were all uninjured, however, one needed to be freed from the wreck by a firefighter.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said they were called to the crash by police at 11.30am.