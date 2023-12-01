Steve Braunias: The secret diary of ... Winston Peters

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters lets journalists know what's news. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION

Monday

I have no time for people who say they don’t like Mondays. Mondays are the first day of the week and they set the tone for everything that follows, so it’s imperative that you give Mondays your full attention. I say this as someone who has seen a lot of Mondays. I didn’t get where I am today without having long experience of Mondays.

“That’s very interesting,” said Luxon. “Now, getting back to the first 100 days, can I suggest – "

“Iced matcha,” I said.

“What?”

“I’d like an iced matcha with coconut milk. Run down to the cafe and get me one.”

“What?”

“Do that,” I said, “and then we can get started.”

I started the crossword while he was away.

Tuesday

Tuesdays are made for believing and dreaming. Seize the Tuesday! With the right outlook, even Tuesday can shine like a Friday. Tuesday is another opportunity to smile more with your friends. Today is the best Tuesday yet.

“That’s very interesting,” said the media. “Now, if we can just ask – "

“You’re not writing any of this down,” I said.

“What?”

“My comments about Tuesdays. Write them down.”

“They’re not news.”

I laughed, and said, “What makes any of you think you know anything about news?”

“We’re journalists,” they said.

“No, you’re not,” I said. “You’ve all been bribed. You’re all beholden to those in power. You’re all press secretaries. You’re all nothing.”

That got their attention.

"I'll have another iced matcha, Luxon, seeing as you're up." Photo / Dean Purcell

Wednesday

Wednesdays are a day to motivate others, so they can finish the week strong. Wednesdays are a great day to step back and evaluate your progress, and make any necessary adjustments to achieve your goals. Wednesdays are a day to live fully, not a day to get through. Wednesdays are a reminder that success is not about luck, it’s about hard work and determination.

Luxon walked by, and said, “What’s this?”

“What does it look like?” I said. “It’s a press conference.”

“But no one’s asking any questions.”

“That,” I said, “is a press conference.”

Thursday

Thursday is derived from Old English “þunresdæg” and Middle English “Thuresday” meaning “Thor’s Day”, named after the Norse god Thor. All of this is very relevant to the way we conduct our lives, and no one needs to know what Thursday means in te reo.

Friday

“TGIF”, I said to Luxon.

“Cheers.”

We toasted our first week in coalition, and then he said, “How are you feeling about the shared deputy prime minister role?”

“I think it’s going pretty smoothly.”

“That’s good to hear.”

“I think you’ll continue to make an excellent deputy these next 18 months,” I said.

He spilled his drink.

“Best get another one,” I said, “and you may as well get another one for me, seeing as you’re up.”