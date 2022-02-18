Steve Braunias: The secret diary of the Hermit Kingdom

From her high horse, the Queen of the Hermit Kingdom can gaze beyond her lawns to distant fields and the kingdom's beautiful harbours. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION:

MONDAY

Royal trumpets blared as the royal god made her entrance into the royal

caucus. "Announcing," cried a royal brown-nose, "the Queen of the Hermit

Kingdom, First of Her Name, Protector of the Realm, Jacinda of Arc Near

Morrinsville, Mother of Neve, Clarke's Missus Or Will Be When the

Wedding's Back On, Minister of Secrets, Graduate of the Malignant

Brotherhood of the International Union of Socialist Youth, Widely

Rumoured but Unconfirmed Special Envoy of the Illuminati!"

"Morning," she said, and asked for a high horse to sit on.

They brought one in.

"Higher," she said.

They brought another one in.

"Higher still," she said.

They brought in the highest horse there ever was.

"I suppose it'll do," she said, and climbed upon it. It gave her a wonderful

view of expensively maintained offices where government consultants

yawned and were paid vast amounts of coin, and beyond that, she gazed

upon distant fields and the kingdom's beautiful harbours; but the full

beauty of the highest horse there ever was is that it prevented her from

looking down upon the Ferals and Deplorables who protested on the

kingdom lawns right beneath her nose.

TUESDAY

Andrew Coster, Commissioner of Police, Commander of Guards, Head of

Security, Bad-Ass Mofo of Lawn Order, Widely Rumoured but Unconfirmed

Special Envoy of Wokesters, sat at his desk and read through mountains of

reports, memos, documents, files, data, assessments, addendums,

amendments and other material concerning the Ferals and Deplorables.

And he sat, and sat, and sat, and many hours passed.

Finally, he called for his guards.

"Sir!" they bellowed. "What would you have us do?"

He squared his shoulders, narrowed his eyes, and clenched his fists. He

presented as a sight of strong and terrifying authority. The guards trembled

at his barely concealed rage.

"Well," he said, "any luck in getting hold of some tow trucks?"

WEDNESDAY



Pursing their lips, the Fiercely Independent and Astringently Fair

Representatives of the Royal Media gazed upon the Ferals and Deplorables.

"Some seem washed, at least," wrote the kindly left.

"Most are dupes of a network of supremacists, racists, thugs and the

actually insane," wrote the centre-left.

"Few are human," wrote the very left.

"None are worth our time and consideration, and we would be better off

focussing on positive narratives about the work of health workers,

responsible parents, civil servants, seeing-eye dogs, and others who are on

the same page," wrote the actually insane left.

THURSDAY

The Ferals and Deplorables made breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

FRIDAY

"One good thing about the Ferals and Deplorables," said the Queen of the

Hermit Kingdom, First of Her Name, Protector of the Realm, Jacinda of Arc

[etc.], sipping upon chamomile tea in the grand hall where she held her

Meeting of Like Minds, "is that they are all complete nobodies, just the

lumpenproletariat, a nameless rabble, 'barely human' I think I read

somewhere, and are able to be dismissed as thugs, losers, creeps, morons,

crackpots, weirdos, people who no one has ever heard of. Hah!"

A messenger appeared and whispered in the ear of the Maester of the

Sprinklers, Trevor Mallard.

"The smile seems to have been wiped off your puckish face, Lord False

Rape Accuser," said the Queen. "What news?"

Mallard stammered, "The Ferals and Deplorables are about to be joined by

Russell Coutts."

The Queen looked over the distant fields, and then on to the kingdom's

beautiful harbours. A flotilla in full and very fast sail was racing towards the

city.