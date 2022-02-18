Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand

Steve Braunias: The secret diary of the Hermit Kingdom

4 minutes to read
From her high horse, the Queen of the Hermit Kingdom can gaze beyond her lawns to distant fields and the kingdom's beautiful harbours. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Steve Braunias
By
Steve Braunias

Senior Writer

OPINION:

MONDAY

Royal trumpets blared as the royal god made her entrance into the royal
caucus. "Announcing," cried a royal brown-nose, "the Queen of the Hermit
Kingdom, First of Her Name, Protector of the Realm, Jacinda of

