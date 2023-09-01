Voyager 2023 media awards

Steve Braunias: The Secret Diary of ... the Abominable Peters

Steve Braunias
By
3 mins to read
The expedition is harder than ever but Winston Peters has to get to the South Pole in October; there might not be another chance. Photo / Alex Burton

OPINION

MONDAY

The Abominable Peters made camp. At his age, he needed to rest, but then he had always known the value of leisure. No one ever thought of him as a slave to work.

