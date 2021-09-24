Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Steve Braunias: The secret diary of Jacinda Ardern

3 minutes to read
There were nine new cases of Covid-19 in the community today, all in Auckland. Video / Mark Mitchell / Dean Purcell / Jed Bradley / Jason Oxenham

There were nine new cases of Covid-19 in the community today, all in Auckland. Video / Mark Mitchell / Dean Purcell / Jed Bradley / Jason Oxenham

Steve Braunias
By:

Senior Writer, NZ Herald

OPINION:

MONDAY

"Elimination strategy is working," I told Cabinet.

They nodded.

"Let me be perfectly clear," I said to them. "The elimination approach focuses on a zero tolerance towards new cases, rather than a goal

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.