Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Steve Braunias: The Secret Diary of David Seymour

4 minutes to read
David Seymour urged his supporters not to book in for a vaccine and instead use the secret code reserved for Māori. Photo / Mark Mitchell

David Seymour urged his supporters not to book in for a vaccine and instead use the secret code reserved for Māori. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Steve Braunias
By:

Senior Writer, NZ Herald

OPINION:

MONDAY

It was a bright cold day in September, and the clocks were striking thirteen.

Citizen Seymour glanced at the poster with an enormous face of a dark-haired woman gazing from every wall in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.