Voyager 2023 media awards
Steve Braunias: The Secret Diary of ... Christmas

Steve Braunias
By
3 mins to read
Prime Minister Chris Luxon. Photo / Marty Melville

OPINION

Christopher Luxon

Last Christmas, I gave you my word

Make me PM next year

And I’ll save you from fear.

This year, I got the top job

But gave it away to Winston.

Happy

