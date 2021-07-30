Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
New Zealand

Steve Braunias: Love, loss and changing the law - The extraordinary life of Tim

20 minutes to read
Steve Braunias
By:

Senior Writer, NZ Herald

Tim Fairhall, who has Down syndrome, won a change of rules that will allow anyone with a life-shortening congenital condition to access their KiwiSaver funds before they turn 65. He told Steve Braunias about his

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.