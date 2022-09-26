Focus Live: State Memorial Service for Queen Elizabeth II

A State Memorial has been held in Wellington to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning monarch in British history.

The service was held during a national day of mourning and began at 2pm in Wellington Cathedral of St Paul.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern brought her family with her to remember the Queen.

Neve was spotted sitting on Clarke Gayford's lap, with the pair following along using an official programme. They sat a number of rows behind Ardern.

Organ music could be heard as mourners awaited the procession from outside.

A mihi whakatau rung through the cathedral and ahead of the processional cross and lights, a karanga was called.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro walking past a plaque for Queen Elizabeth II, as they arrived at New Zealand's State Memorial. Photo / Aaron Dahmen

A slow processional led by Reverend Tim Handley moved slowly down the aisle towards the altar. A large cross and candles were carried at the front of a long line of reverends and dignitaries.

An organ rendition of God Save the Queen played softly through the cathedral before the Parade of the Queens Personal flag for NZ began.

The flag was draped with mourning ribbons and was carried up the aisle by captain Joel Ebbing RNZALR before being received at the high altar by the Acting Dean.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern arriving with Clarke Gayford and Neve. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The flag reached the high altar and was placed by the acting dean alongside the cross and lights. Ebbing stood and saluted the flag.

A national minute of silence was held before Reverend Katie Lawrence welcomed Dame Cindy Kiro, Jacinda Ardern, the speaker and others to the service with an opening prayer.

Lawrence gave an overview of the Queen's 70 years of service, and her strong personal faith.

"The queen visited Aotearoa NZ ten times, first in 1953, during which she laid this cathedral's foundation stone, and finally during her Golden Jubilee in 2002," she said.

members of the public watching the Queen's State Memorial Service on the screens on Parliament Grounds in Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

"As we mark The Queen's death here today and give thanks for her extraordinary life may we look to a positive hope-filled future."

The Right Reverend Justin Duckworth then stood to deliver a karakia before the cathedral stood for the national anthem led by the choir.

The sentences were read in both English and te reo Māori by Lawrence and Duckworth.

A hymn was sung by the choir, accompanied by those present in the cathedral.

Visible from the mezzanine were the open booklets of mourners as they sang along.

The venerable Don Rangi, bishop Waitohiariki Quayle, and cardinal John Dew stood at the front of the cathedral as youth representatives lit candles in remembrance.

Silence was kept as the candles were lit alongside a portrait of the Queen and the sovereign collar.

Don Rangi then read a prayer of remembrance followed by Bishop Quayle.

Cardinal Dew was last to read the prayers and act of remembrance as the choir prepared to sing the Lord's Prayer.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern took to the front of the cathedral for a historical reading - an excerpt of "the royal visit to New Zealand" which details the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh's departure from Bluff at the end of their first visit to Aotearoa.

Voices New Zealand then stepped out from the choir to sing Hine e Hine. Its slow, haunting melody rung through the rows of people sitting quietly.

St Mary's college head girl Erana Ngarimu delivered a Gospel reading of John 10:11-16.

A hymn which was sung at the wedding of Princess Elizabeth and Philip Mountbatten was then sung by all in the cathedral.

Dame Cindy Kiro took her place before delivering her tribute.

The armeds services Parade of the Queen's Colours during the Queen's State Memorial Service at Wellington Cathedral of St Paul. Photo / Mark Mitchell

She said New Zealand saw a queen who would keep us in her heart and prayers and stay by us in times of sorrow.

"With each of her ten visits to New Zealand, the Queen left another indelible mark and came to know and love our country.

"I am honoured to have served as 16th governor-general to the Queen," she said.

"I am sure the Queen's undying spark came from the pleasure she took in her work which she carried out with unwavering care until the end of her life.

"She supported over 600 charities whose work helped the sick and lonely, and whose work helped protect the natural world. She served all the peoples of the Commonwealth to whom she pledged her life. In fulfilling those duties she honoured her father who she loved so dearly and lost so young."

Members of the public watching the Queen's State Memorial Service on the screens on Parliament Grounds in Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Kiro was reading from the Queen's 1957 Christmas speech.

"As we leave here today let us cherish the memory of Queen Elizabeth, to take heed of her constance and grace. To keep hold of that wonder and joy."

A pictorial montage was then played on screens throughout the cathedral showing images of Queen Elizabeth through her life, accompanied by the cathedral choir singing "Behold o God our defender."

Phillip O'Shea CNZM read the proclamation - the royal titles of her late Majesty.

God Save the King was then sung by all as the flag was marched out.

Bagpipes were played as the colours began the slow march out of the cathedral.

All of the flags were draped with ribbons of mourning.

A blessing and dismissal was then read by the Reverend Duckworth.

"God grant to the living grace to the departed rest to the Church King and Commonwealth all mankind, peace," he said.

"Go forth to the world in peace be of good courage hold fast that which is good."

The departure of the official party was accompanied by the choir singing one last hymn.

The cross and lights were marched down the aisle towards the rear of the cathedral with the reverend and acting dean towards the back of the procession.

Jacinda Ardern and Dame Cindy Kiro then fell in behind the procession as it left the cathedral.

Mourners joined the rear of the procession row by row.

St Paul's first foundation stone was laid by the Queen during her first visit to New Zealand in 1954. The cathedral still holds the royal prayer books used by the Queen in 1954, the cover of which is embroidered with pōhutukawa and kōwhai flowers.

The service was closed to the public but was screened outside Parliament at a free, family-friendly event.

While Wellington is holding the national memorial there are other services going on around the country including in Auckland and in Christchurch.