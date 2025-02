The section of State Highway 73 between Arthur's Pass Village and Otira is closed following a serious crash.

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

The section of State Highway 73 between Arthur's Pass Village and Otira is closed following a serious crash.

A section of State Highway 73, north of Arthur’s Pass is closed following a serious crash this afternoon.

NZTA Waka Kotahi said the road between Arthur’s Pass Village and Otira was expected to be closed for several hours.

SH73 ARTHUR'S PASS VILLAGE TO OTIRA - CRASH - 6PM

The road is CLOSED between Arthur's Pass Village and Otira. Serious Crash Unit (SCU) is en route for this crash. Expect a closure for a few hours this evening. For further updates: https://t.co/i9Px51oWGI ^SG pic.twitter.com/DI2zcBeOSv — NZ Transport Agency - Canterbury & West Coast (@nztacwc) February 16, 2025

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they received the call about 4.52pm and sent two ambulances, one first responder, one rapid response and one helicopter to the scene.