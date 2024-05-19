Inquest on Christchurch terror attack resumes, leader of search team remains hopeful and NZ Air Force ready to evacuate New Zealanders in New Caledonia. Video / AP / NZHerald

Police are appealing for information following a fatal crash on State Highway 5 northwest of Rotorua.

One person died in a three-vehicle crash between Tapapa and Maraeroa Rds on Sunday and the highway was closed for several hours.

Police today appealed for dashcam footage that had either witnessed the crash or had driven through the area around 3.15pm.

Two other people were taken to hospital with moderate to serious injuries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 105 and quote file number 240519/9163.