State Highway 5 crash: Driver dies after crashing into back of moving house

A driver of a car that died near Rotorua last night crashed into the rear of a house being moved.

Emergency services were notified of the crash on State Highway 5 north of Rotorua between Tarukenga Marae Rd and Oturoa Rd about 11.17pm.

Rotorua road policing manager Senior Sergeant Simon Sinclair told the Rotorua Daily Post the driver was an elderly man and was the only occupant in the car.

He said the man had gone through two pilot vehicles that were travelling behind the house on the truck before crashing into the back of it.

He died from the impact at the scene.

The man's next of kin were still being contacted and his name would not yet be released.

Sinclair described the crash as "unusual" given the vehicle collided with the rear of the truck.

"We still need to look into a few things. He has gone past two pilot trucks to collide with the truck so we are trying to ascertain what's happened here as it's quite unusual."

He said the Serious Crash Unit attended the scene and were investigating.

He said the drivers of the truck and pilot trucks were understandably upset and had been put in touch with support services.