State Highway 5 at Reporoa reopens after incident

Police diversion at the intersection of Settlers Rd and State Highway 5. Photo / Andrew Warner

Police diversion at the intersection of Settlers Rd and State Highway 5. Photo / Andrew Warner

One person has been arrested and State Highway 5 in Reporoa has reopened following an incident at a residential property.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to a family harm-related incident at a property on SH5 just before 8am.

"The road was closed and the Armed Offenders Squad were deployed as a precaution, as the alleged offender potentially had access to a firearm.

"The alleged offender was taken into custody without incident at 9.55am. The road has now reopened. We don't have any information on charges as yet," she said.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

Diversions had earlier been in place on SH5.