Photo / Waka Kotahi

State Highway 4 through the Parapara has reopened after being closed for five days.

The road - between Whanganui and Raetihi - was closed on Saturday evening after a large washout near Burrell Rd. A 90-minute detour was in place for essential travel.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency says the road is now open to a single lane with stop/go traffic management in place.