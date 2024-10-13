Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

State Highway 3 closed following ‘serious crash’ between Waitōtara and Waverley

Azaria Howell
By
Wellington Reporter, Newstalk ZB·NZ Herald·
Quick Read
Emergency services are in attendance. Photo / New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi

Emergency services are in attendance. Photo / New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi

Two people have been seriously injured after a collision on State Highway 3 in the Central North Island. The highway has been closed following a serious crash between Waitōtara and Waverley, south of Taranaki.

Police confirmed the collision was a two-vehicle crash.

The collision was reported at 2.40pm west of Waitōtara, near Brewer Rd, with the New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi confirming the road was closed after the incident.

People at the scene are told to follow instructions given by NZTA traffic controllers and “expect delays” through the area. Contractors are working to divert traffic.

An update on the NZTA’s Journey Planner states road users are asked to “avoid the area” or delay travel, if possible.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Azaria Howell is a Wellington-based multimedia reporter with an eye across the region. She joined NZME in 2022 and has a keen interest in city council decisions, public service agency reform and transport.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand