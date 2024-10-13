Emergency services are in attendance. Photo / New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi

Two people have been seriously injured after a collision on State Highway 3 in the Central North Island. The highway has been closed following a serious crash between Waitōtara and Waverley, south of Taranaki.

Police confirmed the collision was a two-vehicle crash.

The collision was reported at 2.40pm west of Waitōtara, near Brewer Rd, with the New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi confirming the road was closed after the incident.

People at the scene are told to follow instructions given by NZTA traffic controllers and “expect delays” through the area. Contractors are working to divert traffic.

An update on the NZTA’s Journey Planner states road users are asked to “avoid the area” or delay travel, if possible.