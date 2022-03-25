Police were called to the scene this morning. Photo / NZME

Police are at the scene of a serious crash near Matamata on State Highway 27.

Emergency services were notified of the incident just before 8am this morning.

Police said in a statement the crash was between two vehicles at Tatuanui.

"The road will be closed for some time while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene."

Diversions will be in place on State Highway 27 at Cussen Rd and at Ngarua Rd.

Police said more information would be provided when it became available.