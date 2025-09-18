The fatal shooting happened in August last year. Police were called to reports of gunshots on Marvon Downs Ave, in Pakuranga Heights, East Auckland, in the early morning.

Vi’s courier van was struck by gunfire outside his Pixie Place home in Pakuranga Heights about 6.45am.

Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers said today that police had spent months piecing together information for the case. He acknowledged that “significant” time had passed.

“I would also like to acknowledge the investigation team who have remained committed to holding those responsible for Mr Vi’s death to account.

“Our thoughts remain with Mr Vi’s family.”

At the time of the incident, Detective Inspector Vickers called Vi's killing a 'shocking display of violence'. Photo / NZME

He said police inquiries were continuing and further arrests are possible.

He hoped the public would understand that some details could not be mentioned.

“The public will appreciate there are specifics in the investigation we are unable to discuss. However, we are following positive lines of inquiry to bring this case to a close.”

‘A shocking display of violence’

At the time of the incident, Vickers called it a “shocking display of violence”.

One of Vi’s family members told the Herald he was a loving grandfather and a man of faith.

“He is a grandfather and a loving grandfather. He was a very hard worker and just a very loving person overall. He committed his life to the ministry of God.”

Vi was originally from Tonga. His employer, Post Haste, said it was devastated by his death.

A woman who raced to try and help him as he sat slumped inside his courier van told the Herald he was already dead by the time she arrived by his side.

She heard a volley of shots that sounded like “they were just outside [her] window”.

“I ran outside and saw our next-door neighbour’s courier van had driven into our neighbour’s fence.

“As soon as I saw that, me and my partner ran over to see if he was still alive and if we could save him, but he was already gone.”

