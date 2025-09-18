Advertisement
Man arrested, charged with being party to East Auckland courier driver’s fatal shooting

Raphael Franks
Multimedia Reporter·NZ Herald·
Tuipulotu Vi died in August last year. Police were called to reports of gunshots on Marvon Downs Ave, in Pakuranga Heights, in the early morning.

Police have made an arrest in connection with the alleged murder of 59-year-old courier driver Tuipulotu Vi last year.

A 23-year-old man was arrested after police executed a search warrant in Ōtara this morning, a police spokesman said.

He has been charged with being party to Vi’s murder

