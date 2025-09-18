Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Police find body of missing woman Eileen Davenport in Māngere reserve

Raphael Franks
Multimedia Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Eileen “Ella” Davenport went missing from her home on Hain Ave in Māngere East on June 20. Photo / NZ Police via RNZ

Eileen “Ella” Davenport went missing from her home on Hain Ave in Māngere East on June 20. Photo / NZ Police via RNZ

Police have found the body of a 57-year-old woman who has been missing for nearly three months.

Eileen “Ella” Davenport went missing from her home on Hain Ave in Māngere East on June 20.

Police then began searching for her.

A spokesperson said a cadaver dog helped

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save