The area where her body was found was full of dense scrub and a creek.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Hayward said: “It has taken us some time, but we can confirm that the body has now been formally identified as Ms Davenport.

“Tragically, this brings the search for her to an end, and I know that this is not the outcome any of us wanted.

“She has since been returned to her whānau, and I can confirm her death is not being treated as suspicious.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to Eileen’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

He thanked the public and specialist teams who had helped police with the search.

