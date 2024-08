Police end a fifteen-hour standoff, tragic end to search for five-year-old boy and fears for New Zealand's construction industry. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

A shoulder closure and 30km/h speed limit is in place on State Highway 2 between Katikati and Ōmokoroa today for vandalism repair.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said the closure and speed limit would be in place between 9am and 4pm.

“Responding to any kind of vandalism is a waste of limited road maintenance funds that can be better deployed to keep the roads safe and well maintained,” an NZTA spokesperson said.

“Damage to the roads can put everyone using the road at risk.”