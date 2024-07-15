Advertisement
Bay of Plenty Times / Katikati Advertiser

Ōmokoroa: Iconic lizard is gone, now its rock goes

Rebecca Mauger
By
2 mins to read
Contractors removed the ‘Lizard stone’ on Monday.

The rock which once housed the impressive lizard sculpture at Omokoroa Rd/SH2 intersection has been removed.

Heavy machinery is at work in the area as the beginnings of constructing a roundabout at the dangerous intersection gets under way.

Trees and vegetation were removed late last year, the car park and Park and Ride was relocated north of Prole Rd to make way for the construction crew to start ground preparations for the roundabout.kau and Public Art Ōmokoroa, closer to the completion of the project.

The stone is important to locals and hapu with its lizard sculpture that welcomed motorists at the entrance to the township since 2016.

The sculpture by Rotorua sculptor Warwick Lilley was stolen in 2019. Police were involved and the public art group implored people to keep their ears and eyes open about its possible whereabouts.

The sculpture has never been located.

The lizard and its stone in its heyday.
Now the rock is gone as part of new roundabout work.

The new upgrades will also include four-laning on Ōmokoroa Rd from SH2 to Prole Rd. A new roundabout will be built at the future Francis Rd intersection.

A community information session about the work will be held by Western Bay of Plenty District Council once a date is selected.


