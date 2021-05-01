State Highway 2 reopened after serious motorcycle crash in Karangahake, Coromandel

A crash between a motorcycle and a car in Karangahake at the southern end of the Coromandel has left one person with serious injuries.
Police were alerted to the crash at around 3:25pm on SH2 between Paeroa and Waikino.
That section of State Highway 2 was closed this afternoon, but has since been reopened.
One person is said to be seriously injured, police confirmed in a statement.
Karangahake Gorge lies between the Coromandel and Kaimai ranges, at the southern end of the Coromandel Peninsula.