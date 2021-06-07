State Highway 2 Karangahake Gorge reopens after serious crash

FILE

One person has been seriously injured in a crash on State Highway 2 in the Karangahake Gorge this morning.

A police spokeswoman said the two-vehicle crash was reported at 7.45am.

The road was closed for a time to allow a rescue helicopter to land but has since reopened.

A St John spokesman said one patient was airlifted with serious injuries to Waikato Hospital.

Another patient with minor injuries was treated at the scene.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advised motorists to allow extra time in the area as delays eased.

UPDATE 9:00AM

This section of #SH2 has now reopened. Allow extra time as delays through the area ease. ^TPhttps://t.co/SrUtbLHjCj — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) June 7, 2021