Emergency services responded to the incident near the Kennedy Good Bridge. Photo / File

State Highway 2 in Lower Hutt has now been cleared after a three-vehicle crash was blocking the southbound lane.

Emergency services responded to the crash, which was near the Kennedy Good Bridge.

Police said there were no reports of serious injuries, but the southbound lane of the road was blocked.

All lanes are now clear.